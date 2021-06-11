Tower Bridge Advisors Cuts Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,735 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 1.6% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $20,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,841,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,305,000 after buying an additional 9,668 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSM shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $117.51. 178,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,597,424. The stock has a market cap of $609.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.98. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $54.52 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.