Tower Bridge Advisors Buys 62,285 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 535.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,285 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 12,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 25,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $261.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.63.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $202.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,678,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $99.59 and a one year high of $219.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.46.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

