Tower Bridge Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.1% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Facebook were worth $15,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maytus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,610,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 49,991 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $14,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 0.8% in the first quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98,477 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,004,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its holdings in Facebook by 0.6% in the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 12,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 100.0% in the first quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $329.82. The stock had a trading volume of 430,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,578,330. The stock has a market cap of $935.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $338.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $315.72.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $25,808,924.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,031,403 shares of company stock valued at $632,050,379. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

