Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets

Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of TOTDY opened at $53.74 on Wednesday. Toto has a fifty-two week low of $36.67 and a fifty-two week high of $70.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.89.

Get Toto alerts:

Toto Company Profile

Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing products worldwide. It offers sanitary ware, such as toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Toto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.