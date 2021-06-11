TotalEnergies (NYSE:TOT) Rating Reiterated by Kepler Capital Markets

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TOT)‘s stock had its “average” rating restated by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

Shares of TOT opened at $48.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.53. The firm has a market cap of $128.15 billion, a PE ratio of -28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96. TotalEnergies has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $50.41.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $43.74 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,287,256 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,037,249,000 after purchasing an additional 834,078 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,276,970 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $757,530,000 after buying an additional 1,139,564 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,907,583 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $181,859,000 after buying an additional 205,200 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,669,156 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $170,881,000 after buying an additional 145,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,440,305 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $113,573,000 after buying an additional 168,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

