TotalEnergies (NYSE:TOT) Rating Reiterated by Kepler Capital Markets

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TOT)‘s stock had its “average” rating restated by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.29.
Shares of TOT opened at $48.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.53. The firm has a market cap of $128.15 billion, a PE ratio of -28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96. TotalEnergies has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $50.41.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,287,256 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,037,249,000 after purchasing an additional 834,078 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,276,970 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $757,530,000 after buying an additional 1,139,564 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,907,583 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $181,859,000 after buying an additional 205,200 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,669,156 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $170,881,000 after buying an additional 145,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,440,305 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $113,573,000 after buying an additional 168,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.
TotalEnergies Company Profile
TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.
