Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 10,263 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,263 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Celanese worth $9,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 264.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CE. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.29.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $161.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.24. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $81.63 and a 52 week high of $171.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 34.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

