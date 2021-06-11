Toronto Dominion Bank Has $9 Million Stock Holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,070,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762,025 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.19% of BlackBerry worth $8,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 249.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the first quarter worth $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 1,986.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. 37.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BB opened at $13.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. BlackBerry Limited has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $28.77.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 123.63% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $142,333.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. BlackBerry has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.71.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

