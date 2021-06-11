Toronto Dominion Bank Has $8.67 Million Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,680 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Catalent were worth $8,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Catalent during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Catalent by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.78.

In other Catalent news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 21,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total transaction of $2,262,760.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total transaction of $148,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,267 shares of company stock worth $6,850,694 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $108.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.62. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.97 and a 52 week high of $127.68. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.