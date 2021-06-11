Toronto Dominion Bank Has $10.70 Million Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,385 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Halliburton worth $10,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Halliburton by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 183,345 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after buying an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,142 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Halliburton by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,114,640 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $39,967,000 after buying an additional 110,817 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Halliburton by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 334,976 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $23.91 on Friday. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 2.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a positive return on equity of 9.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

HAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.59.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

