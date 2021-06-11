Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$112.44.

TIH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$100.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$105.00 target price on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$96.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Toromont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$105.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

TSE:TIH traded up C$0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$108.56. The stock had a trading volume of 31,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,415. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$102.42. Toromont Industries has a 1-year low of C$64.48 and a 1-year high of C$110.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$806.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$748.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toromont Industries will post 4.417003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

In other news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$105.30, for a total value of C$100,877.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,910,226.30. Insiders have sold 1,658 shares of company stock worth $177,499 over the last three months.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

