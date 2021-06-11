Tony Xu Sells 80,000 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $11,112,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,112,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of DoorDash stock traded up $9.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.16. 4,383,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,399,547. The company has a market capitalization of $50.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.14. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.13 and a 12 month high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.62 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DASH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in DoorDash by 200.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in DoorDash by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

