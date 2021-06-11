TitanSwap (TITAN) Price Reaches $3.94 on Top Exchanges

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 10th. TitanSwap has a total market capitalization of $210.60 million and $13.69 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TitanSwap coin can currently be bought for $3.94 or 0.00010883 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00062619 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00023144 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $304.16 or 0.00839423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00088931 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,035.73 or 0.08378055 BTC.

TitanSwap Coin Profile

TITAN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

TitanSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars.

