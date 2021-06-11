Timothy E. Conver Sells 7,400 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total value of $830,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,805.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $110.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.08 and a beta of 0.36. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $78.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVAV shares. TheStreet downgraded AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 16.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

