TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 87,200 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $13,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,583,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,151,900,000 after purchasing an additional 385,729 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 32.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,420,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $496,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,979 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,071,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,164,000 after purchasing an additional 756,914 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.8% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,939,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,565,000 after purchasing an additional 15,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,481,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,032,000 after buying an additional 38,172 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TREX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.72.

In related news, Director James E. Cline sold 8,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $923,798.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,703.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $497,111.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,004 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,210 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Trex stock opened at $99.10 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.10 and a 52-week high of $111.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.32 and a beta of 1.47.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 33.59%. The company had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

