TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 14,000 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Certara worth $7,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Certara during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Certara during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Certara during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Certara during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Certara during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. 28.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $209,220,522.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CERT opened at $27.16 on Friday. Certara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.85.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.94 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Certara presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

