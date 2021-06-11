TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Purchases 21,200 Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 336,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Lightspeed POS worth $21,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the first quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LSPD. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$114.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. CIBC lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark raised Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $71.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -61.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a current ratio of 7.56. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 56.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

