TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Makes New $389,000 Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RBLX. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth about $1,185,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $4,858,620.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,432 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,200.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $2,824,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,970,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 553,295 shares of company stock worth $52,284,397 in the last 90 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RBLX shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $91.00 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $103.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.72.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. The company’s revenue was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

