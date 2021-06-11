TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Invests $24.63 Million in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,413,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,628,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Patria Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new position in Patria Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,686,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in Patria Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,734,000.

Shares of NYSE PAX opened at $17.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.56. The firm has a market cap of $908.21 million and a P/E ratio of 33.75. Patria Investments Limited has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $23.28.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 million. Analysts predict that Patria Investments Limited will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.77%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patria Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

