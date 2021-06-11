TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $17.31 Million Stock Position in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 944,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,400 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of SVMK worth $17,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SVMK in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVMK in the first quarter worth about $184,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SVMK in the first quarter worth about $189,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SVMK by 49.8% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 17,277 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $314,786.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John S. Schoenstein sold 6,424 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $117,045.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,291 shares of company stock valued at $698,694 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SVMK. TheStreet cut shares of SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of SVMK from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

NASDAQ SVMK opened at $21.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -30.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.72. SVMK Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $28.12.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.89 million. SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.89% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. SVMK’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SVMK Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

