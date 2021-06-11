TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 757,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Gentex worth $27,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 124,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter worth $359,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Gentex by 21.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in Gentex by 1.9% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 25,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 2.4% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $34.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.18. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gentex had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

In other news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 2,053 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $73,209.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 6,851 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $244,306.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,405 shares of company stock worth $995,906 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.