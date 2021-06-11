TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Buys 455 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,965 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total transaction of $209,692.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,903.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,127. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $216.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $202.57 and a 1-year high of $306.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.74.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

