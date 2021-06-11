Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 96,853 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Timberland Bancorp were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Timberland Bancorp by 295.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,567 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,361 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 15,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSBK stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $240.44 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.44. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $30.75.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.45 million for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 36.84%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, Director Andrea M. Clinton sold 1,000 shares of Timberland Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

