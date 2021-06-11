Tikcro Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TIKRF) Short Interest Update

Tikcro Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TIKRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of TIKRF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.32. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,042. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36. Tikcro Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.44.

About Tikcro Technologies

Tikcro Technologies Ltd. focuses on development of biotechnology project in Israel. It offers anti-cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 for cancer immune treatment. The company was formerly known as Tioga Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to Tikcro Technologies Ltd. in September 2003. Tikcro Technologies Ltd.

