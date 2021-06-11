Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Tiger Brands stock remained flat at $$16.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 86 shares, compared to its average volume of 544. Tiger Brands has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $17.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.07.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

Tiger Brands Limited engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of fast-moving consumer goods primarily in South Africa. The company offers baby care products under the Purity brand; bakeries under the Albany and Tinkies brands; and culinary fruit veg products under the Crosse & Blackwell, Benny, All Gold, Spray and Cook, Ice Cap, KOO, Colman's, Black Cat, Mrs H.S.

