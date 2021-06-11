TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $330.00

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 330 ($4.31) and last traded at GBX 327 ($4.27), with a volume of 208107 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 325 ($4.25).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 285.33 ($3.73).

Get TI Fluid Systems alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.87, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 298.50.

In other TI Fluid Systems news, insider William Kozyra sold 404,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.66), for a total value of £1,131,200 ($1,477,920.04).

TI Fluid Systems Company Profile (LON:TIFS)

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for TI Fluid Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TI Fluid Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.