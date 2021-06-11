Thoughtful Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEMTF) Short Interest Update

Thoughtful Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEMTF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 85.3% from the May 13th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:PEMTF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.20. 12,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,258. Thoughtful Brands has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $3.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19.

Get Thoughtful Brands alerts:

About Thoughtful Brands

Mota Ventures Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the cannabidiol (CBD) e-commerce business. It provides CBD hemp-oil formulations and cosmetics. The company offers its products under the Nature's Exclusive, First Class, and Sativida brands in the United States and Europe. Mota Ventures Corp.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtful Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtful Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.