Thomas C. Indelicarto Sells 613 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.63, for a total transaction of $134,633.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,455,656.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $220.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.76. The company has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 0.81. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.60 and a 52 week high of $226.18.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.42% and a negative return on equity of 45.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

VRSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

