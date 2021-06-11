TheStreet Upgrades Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BIIB. Atlantic Securities upgraded Biogen from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $415.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Biogen from $259.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded Biogen from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $369.86.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB opened at $414.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $62.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.68. Biogen has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen will post 18.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.8% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.5% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in Biogen by 2.4% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Biogen by 0.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.