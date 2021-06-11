The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $52.60

Shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.60 and last traded at $52.49, with a volume of 361 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $676.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.97.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. The York Water had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 30.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The York Water Company will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.1874 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. The York Water’s dividend payout ratio is 59.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The York Water by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of The York Water by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of The York Water by 127.3% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of The York Water by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in shares of The York Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 42.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW)

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates two wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

