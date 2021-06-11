The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) CFO Sells $3,876,244.31 in Stock

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $3,876,244.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,018.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of WEN stock opened at $24.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.62. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $29.46.
The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on WEN. Cleveland Research started coverage on The Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.84.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,266,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $390,331,000 after buying an additional 777,481 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 23.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $147,406,000 after buying an additional 1,359,943 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,955,000 after buying an additional 120,012 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 86.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,948,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,253,000 after buying an additional 2,290,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,863,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,693,000 after buying an additional 29,530 shares during the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Wendy’s Company Profile
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
