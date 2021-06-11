The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) CFO Sells $3,876,244.31 in Stock

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $3,876,244.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,018.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $24.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.62. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $29.46.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WEN. Cleveland Research started coverage on The Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,266,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $390,331,000 after buying an additional 777,481 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 23.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $147,406,000 after buying an additional 1,359,943 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,955,000 after buying an additional 120,012 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 86.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,948,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,253,000 after buying an additional 2,290,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,863,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,693,000 after buying an additional 29,530 shares during the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

