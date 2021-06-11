The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Boosted by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,523 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $10,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 844.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $1,263,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $176.95. The company had a trading volume of 187,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,277,439. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.01. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $108.02 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $321.51 billion, a PE ratio of -70.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.48.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

