The Toronto-Dominion Bank Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 2,115 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,349% compared to the typical daily volume of 146 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TD. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TD stock opened at $71.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $131.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.72. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $73.85.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.6521 dividend. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 62.16%.

TD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins lifted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.95.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

