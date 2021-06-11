The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.450-3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.78 billion-3.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.70 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Toro presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.33.

NYSE TTC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.13. The company had a trading volume of 570,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,300. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.81. The Toro has a twelve month low of $63.07 and a twelve month high of $118.13.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Toro will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The Toro’s payout ratio is 34.77%.

In other news, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,152 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.16, for a total value of $119,992.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,465,043.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Janey sold 775 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total value of $80,553.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,087.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,560 shares of company stock worth $1,806,755. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

