The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,913 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $6,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $64.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.83. The company has a market capitalization of $78.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.73 and a 52-week high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.47.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

