The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Receives $43.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RMR shares. TheStreet downgraded The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,430,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,387,000 after buying an additional 53,383 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in The RMR Group by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 714,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,586,000 after acquiring an additional 409,183 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The RMR Group by 162.8% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 649,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,490,000 after acquiring an additional 402,102 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 527,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,359,000 after acquiring an additional 31,969 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,031,000 after purchasing an additional 28,346 shares during the last quarter. 38.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RMR stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.60. The company had a trading volume of 128,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,256. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.80. The RMR Group has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $44.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.88%.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

