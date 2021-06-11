The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Stride were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,599,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Stride by 14.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LRN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Stride currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

In related news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 24,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $796,160.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 315,405 shares in the company, valued at $10,092,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 89,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $3,138,412.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 315,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,073,869.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,286 shares of company stock valued at $6,432,062. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $30.18 on Friday. Stride, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $52.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.38.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Stride had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

