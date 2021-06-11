The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,840 Shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 520,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,214,000 after acquiring an additional 17,440 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 27,443 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 297,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 7,947 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 331.0% during the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 206,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 158,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,109,000.

GRX opened at $13.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.06. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $13.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Profile

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

