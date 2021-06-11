The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,315 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 34,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth $901,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 217,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $30.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.73. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 4.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.63.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $108,678.80. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $108,738.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,746 shares of company stock worth $760,026 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

