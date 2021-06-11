The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Plexus were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Plexus by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plexus alerts:

Shares of PLXS opened at $91.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.22. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $59.59 and a fifty-two week high of $101.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.88 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,799,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.23, for a total transaction of $282,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,636,839.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,755. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Sidoti lowered Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Loop Capital upped their target price on Plexus from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.