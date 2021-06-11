The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $236,000 Stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth $72,512,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth $43,874,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,028,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,965,000 after purchasing an additional 15,022 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 743,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,717,000 after purchasing an additional 248,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 695,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,993,000 after acquiring an additional 67,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SKX. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.11.

Shares of SKX opened at $47.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.67. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.03 and a fifty-two week high of $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Siskind sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,155,530.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $237,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $29,943.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,428 shares of company stock worth $1,333,111. 25.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

