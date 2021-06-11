The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) by 10.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Civeo were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Civeo in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Civeo in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Civeo in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Mad River Investors raised its stake in Civeo by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 378,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after buying an additional 18,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Civeo in the first quarter valued at $1,525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Civeo stock opened at $17.59 on Friday. Civeo Co. has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.41 million, a PE ratio of -125.89 and a beta of 3.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.43.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.14). Civeo had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $125.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Civeo Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 2,070 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $33,575.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 135,232 shares of company stock worth $2,240,577 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Civeo Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

