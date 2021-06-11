The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 282 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 6.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 666.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 79,200 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 203,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,898,000 after buying an additional 18,573 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 245,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,890,000 after buying an additional 121,450 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $49.15 on Friday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.93 and a 1 year high of $50.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.31.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $364.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. PNM Resources’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PNM shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Williams Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

