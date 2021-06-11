The North West Company Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (TSE:NWC)

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

TSE NWC traded down C$0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting C$35.43. The stock had a trading volume of 15,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of C$1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 12.71. The North West has a one year low of C$26.90 and a one year high of C$37.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.86.

The North West (TSE:NWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$565.19 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The North West will post 2.4700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The North West news, Director Edward Stephen Kennedy sold 133,400 shares of The North West stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.66, for a total value of C$4,890,310.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,859,202.91.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NWC. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$38.00 price target on shares of The North West in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of The North West from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The North West from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The North West from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

The North West Company Profile

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

