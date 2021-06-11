The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 522 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in The Lovesac were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,491,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,253,000 after purchasing an additional 27,705 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Lovesac by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 771,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,249,000 after acquiring an additional 88,729 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Lovesac by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,950,000 after acquiring an additional 61,498 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in The Lovesac by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 687,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,631,000 after acquiring an additional 19,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in The Lovesac by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 127,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $414,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LOVE stock opened at $87.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.49. The Lovesac Company has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $95.51.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.71. The Lovesac had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Lovesac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

