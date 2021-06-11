The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,811 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Par Pacific by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 88,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 0.7% during the first quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 259,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,840.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PARR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Par Pacific from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Par Pacific from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen upgraded Par Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Par Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Shares of NYSE:PARR opened at $15.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $948.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.61. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $20.18.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $888.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Par Pacific Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

