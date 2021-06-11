The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Position in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Funko were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Funko by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,689,000 after acquiring an additional 15,642 shares during the period. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Funko in the 4th quarter worth $4,671,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 295,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after buying an additional 78,901 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 17,219 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 101,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $1,019,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $89,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 447,335 shares of company stock worth $10,528,366 over the last ninety days. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $23.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.02. Funko, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $27.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. Funko had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.52 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FNKO has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. DA Davidson upgraded Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist upped their price objective on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Funko has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.59.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

