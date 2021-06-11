The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 8,028 Shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Orchid Island Capital were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. 37.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.81 million, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.31. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $6.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.54%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

ORC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “sell” rating and issued a $4.75 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

