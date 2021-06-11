The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Makes New $308,000 Investment in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

CGEM has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

CGEM stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.80.

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

