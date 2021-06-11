The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $338,000 Stock Position in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cooper-Standard were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,771,670 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,094,000 after buying an additional 86,110 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,818,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 30,098 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,139,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the period. 96.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CPS opened at $31.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $47.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 3.25.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85). Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $668.97 million for the quarter.

Cooper-Standard Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

