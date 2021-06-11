The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,953,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,749,000 after acquiring an additional 33,646 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 70,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,624,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,582,000 after acquiring an additional 767,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 393,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRG. BTIG Research raised Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley increased their price target on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

NYSEAMERICAN:BRG opened at $10.07 on Friday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24, a current ratio of 233.60 and a quick ratio of 233.60. The firm has a market cap of $284.14 million, a PE ratio of -43.78, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.19.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.53. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 81.26% and a net margin of 25.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This is a boost from Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.28%.

In other Bluerock Residential Growth REIT news, CFO Christopher J. Vohs bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $123,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,984 shares of company stock worth $192,154 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

